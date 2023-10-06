Avenged Sevenfold team up with Pussy Riot for new single, are raising money towards helping LGBTQ+ people under attack in Russia

By Merlin Alderslade
( Metal Hammer )
published

Avenged have released a brand new version of We Love You, featuring Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova, and are raising money for a great cause

Avenged Sevenfold and Nadya Tolokonnikova
(Image credit: Nadya Tolokonnikova: Getty Images)

Metal giants Avenged Sevenfold have released a brand new version of a song from this year's critically acclaimed ...Life Is But A Dream album, We Love You, featuring Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova on guest vocals and helping to raise awareness of the plight LGBTQ+ people are currently facing in Russia.

As well the song itself, now titled We Love You Moar, Avenged and Pussy Riot have teamed up to design a special and very limited edition balaclava, featuring the logos of both bands, that is available to buy online from the official Avenged Sevenfold website. Priced at $50 and only available for a limited run of 300, all proceeds from sales of the balaclava will go towards aiding the LGBTQ+ community in Russia's North Caucasus region.

“We collaborated with Nadya to create a custom balaclava with proceeds going to SOS North Caucasus," explain Avenged in a statement. "Limited to 300 – with each purchase you’ll be helping LGBTQ people facing mortal danger and persecution in the North Caucasus, Russia.”

The rights of people from the LGBTQ+ community in Russia have been of concern to human rights organisations for some time, with reports of illegal detentions and the torturing of gay and bisexual men in Chechnya emerging in recent years. Those looking for more information on the issue can visit the SOS North Caucasus website.

Listen to Avenged Sevenfold's new version of We Love You featuring Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova below.

Earlier this year, Avenged Sevenfold frontman M Shadows explained to Metal Hammer that despite knowing it'd be a divisive move in terms of their fanbase, the band had no doubts about putting out an album as experiment and off the wall as ...Life Is But A Dream

“I want to make an impact. I want to make bold art”, he said. “I think after people get used to it, it won’t be so crazy. And then it’ll be like, ‘Well, what’s next?’ That’s the journey we’re all on.”

The band have been touring the album through much of the year, most recently stopping off at Aftershock Festival in California yesterday (Thursday, October 5).

Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He is also probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 