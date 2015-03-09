Atreyu and Fear Factory stop by tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

We’re still mining the gold that we unearthed at Soundwave Festival on tonight’s Metal Hammer Show, so we’ll be talking to Atreyu about how listening to Pantera changed their life and in the second hour of the show, Burton C Bell of Fear Factory joins us.

Plus we’ll be spinning music from Killer Be Killed, Slayer, Down, Clutch, Mastodon, Nick Cave, Animals As Leaders and Crowbar.

We’ll also be talking about the news that officials with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), as reported by writer Tristram Korten, have been restricted from using the term “climate change” or “global warming” in official correspondence.

Which got us thinking… what else could you call the world’s eventual meltdown; the end of days, the great foreboding, Stormapalooza?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.