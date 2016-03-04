Asphalt Graves premiere Angst And Praise

Asphalt Graves have made their track Angst And Praise available to stream.

The deathgrind outfit will issue their debut album The New Primitive later this year.

Asphalt Graves tell MetalSucks: “The outcome is a modern take on the classic death/grind of the 1990s, with influences coming from bands likes Repulsion, Napalm Death, Edge Of Sanity, Brutality, Righteous Pigs, Nasum, Lock Up, Phobia, Terrorizer, Disrupt, Carcass and more.”

The group features ex-War Torn guitarist Adam Faris, ex-drummer of The Black Dahlia Murder and All That Remains, Shannon Lucas, current Misery Index and former Dying Fetus frontman, Jason Netherton, and GWAR bassist Brent Purgason.

Further album details will be issued in due course.