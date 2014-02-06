Trending

Asking Alexandria And More For Punk Goes '90s V2

Some of metal and rock’s biggest young names will be covering the likes of Nine Inch Nails, Rammstein and, er, Coolio for a new compilation album.

Punk Goes 90s Vol. 2 will land on April 1 via Fearless and will boast the following covers:

**Punk Goes 90s Vol. 2 **Tracklist

  1. Get Scared – “My Own Worst Enemy” originally performed by Lit

  2. Memphis May Fire – “Interstate Love Song” originally performed by Stone Temple Pilots

  3. Asking Alexandria – “Closer” originally performed by Nine Inch Nails

  4. The Color Morale – “Everlong” originally performed by Foo Fighters

  5. Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! – “All Star” originally performed by Smash Mouth

  6. Mayday Parade – “Comedown” originally performed by Bush

  7. Motionless In White – “Du Hast” originally performed by Rammstein

  8. Yellowcard – “Today” originally performed by The Smashing Pumpkins

  9. Hands Like Houses – “Torn” originally performed by Natalie Imbruglia

  10. The Ghost Inside – “Southtown” originally performed by P.O.D

  11. Falling In Reverse – “Gangsta’s Paradise” originally performed by Coolio

  12. Ice Nine Kills – “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” originally performed by Green Day

Falling In Reverse doing Gangsta’s Paradise? Sure. Expect plenty of irate keyboard-thumping to accommodate this one…

