Asking Alexandria And More For Punk Goes '90s V2

Some of metal and rock’s biggest young names will be covering the likes of Nine Inch Nails, Rammstein and, er, Coolio for a new compilation album.
Punk Goes 90s Vol. 2 will land on April 1 via Fearless and will boast the following covers:
**Punk Goes 90s Vol. 2 **Tracklist
Get Scared – “My Own Worst Enemy” originally performed by Lit
Memphis May Fire – “Interstate Love Song” originally performed by Stone Temple Pilots
Asking Alexandria – “Closer” originally performed by Nine Inch Nails
The Color Morale – “Everlong” originally performed by Foo Fighters
Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! – “All Star” originally performed by Smash Mouth
Mayday Parade – “Comedown” originally performed by Bush
Motionless In White – “Du Hast” originally performed by Rammstein
Yellowcard – “Today” originally performed by The Smashing Pumpkins
Hands Like Houses – “Torn” originally performed by Natalie Imbruglia
The Ghost Inside – “Southtown” originally performed by P.O.D
Falling In Reverse – “Gangsta’s Paradise” originally performed by Coolio
Ice Nine Kills – “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” originally performed by Green Day
Falling In Reverse doing Gangsta’s Paradise? Sure. Expect plenty of irate keyboard-thumping to accommodate this one…