Ash, Terrorvision and more set for virtual Y Not Festival weekend

This year’s Y Not Festival might be off due to restrictions on mass gatherings, but organisers of the UK event are planning on keeping fans entertained with two days of music and more.

Starting this coming Friday (July 24) at 6pm and continuing on Saturday from 3pm, Derbyshire's Y Not Festival will be hosting a range of events, including exclusive performances, artist takeovers, quizzes, book reads, comedy skits and fitness classes – and it’ll all be free to watch on the festival’s Facebook page.

Music will come from artists including Ash, Terrorvision, Shed Seven, The Amazons, King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys, Pabst, The Sherlocks and Vistas.

Y Not organisers say: “We were devastated not to go ahead with Y Not Festival this summer, but we hope to bring you all a wonderful weekend of festival vibes straight to your door for Y Not At Home. Have fun and party safe!

“Thank you to all the amazing artists and acts involved, and thanks to you at home for all your support and enthusiasm over the past few months.

“We can’t wait to bring everyone together with Y Not Festival 2021, for what could be the most memorable summer ever.”

Fans can also get their hands on limited edition t-shirts, with all money raised going to NHS charities.

Keep your eyes on the Y Not Festival website for further information.