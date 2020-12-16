On Billy Gibbons’ birthday, here’s ZZ Top’s guitarist, Lemmy and Dave Grohl with a Chuck Berry classic

Foo Fighters have just released a typically raucous version of Chuck Berry’s festive favourite Run Rudolph Run, a 1958 single for the rock ’n’ roll pioneer, as part of a special Holidays Plays set for Amazon Music. And it’s pretty good, pretty, pretty good.

However, hearing it, reminded us that Dave Grohl has previous form with this song, having already covered the seasonal stormer in the company of two genuine hard rock legends, ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons and much-missed Motörhead frontman Lemmy. And as Lemmy was one of Dave Grohl’s favourite people in the world, and as it’s Billy Gibbons’ 71st birthday today, we thought, let’s serve up this Christmas gift instead.

Happy birthday Mr Gibbons.

The Gibbons/Kilmister/Grohl version of the ramalama ding dong classic can be found on We Wish You a Metal Xmas and a Headbanging New Year, an all-star compilation album from 2008 featuring some of the most recognisable names in rock. Ever wanted to hear Ronnie James Dio and Tony Iommi perform a majestic Sabbath-style cover of God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen? Or perhaps you may be craving a not-so-silent thrash version of Silent Night, as reimagined by Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and Testament vocalist Chuck Billy? Or always wondered what ghoulish gravity Alice Cooper might bring to a cunningly-retitled Santa Claws Is Coming To Town? Well, wonder no more…

Don’t say we’re not good to you on this website.