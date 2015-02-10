As I Lay Dying, Clutch and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show, we’re celebrating the debut album from the now defunct As I Lay Dying.

Plus there’s a ton of music from Clutch, Mastodon, Motor Sister, Parkway Drive, Phil Anselmo and Toni Iommi and Blood Command.

And we’ll be talking about the news that Hollywood have rebooted Poltergeist. It will open in UK cinemas on July 24th. Released in 1982, the original Poltergeist was directed by Tobe Hooper (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre) from a script co-written by Steven Spielberg.

Which got us thinking… which ‘80s movies need a makeover and why? We’re looking at Cocoon and Goonies with a lot more explosions…

