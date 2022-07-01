Are you a Scorpions fan who also likes trucks? Then you'll love these Mikkey Dee ads

Former Motorhead and current Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee has appeared in a series of advertisements for Volvo electric trucks.

The Swedish manufacturer, keen to capitalise on the truck's "Silent Power, Ready To Rock" slogan, enlisted Dee to lend his performing skills to the videos, which were filmed in his home town of Gothenburg.

In the first video, Dee reveals that his has a truck driver's licence and takes a Volvo FH Electric for a spin, keen to get to grips with its "vibration-free ride" and "smooth and massive power."

"Feel this torque!" he says, clearly delighted to be behind the wheel. "Wow!"

A second video shows Dee and his kit being hoisted into the air by a crane at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg (scene of Aberdeen's historic 2–1 extra time triumph over Real Madrid in the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup Final). Once in position, he plays a solo, an event Volvo ambitiously describe as "possibly the highest-ever drum solo in the history of heavy metal."

In the final video, Dee slowly drives down a hill, gingerly manoeuvring the truck forward so that the front of the vehicle "kisses" a bass guitar without knocking it over. "It's easy because of the pedal!" exclaims the excited drummer, obviously impressed by the vehicle's electric driveline. "You are driving the truck, not the truck driving you!"

"Mikkey Dee is known for his intense double-pedal technique," say Volvo. "Has he got what it takes to precision drive a 32-tonne Volvo FMX Electric truck down a steep slope?"

We reckon you can probably guess the answer to that one.