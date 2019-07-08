Are Slipknot trolling fans over identity of new member?

Slipknot with their mysterious new member, far right

Ever since Slipknot revealed their latest lineup shot, fans have been desperate to find out the identity of their new percussionist.

The new face was brought in following the departure of Chris Fehn, with some initially speculating it could be Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s son Simon – although that particular rumour has since been shot down.

That was then followed by a comment by Crahan himself, who said the musician's identity was “nobody’s fucking business.”

But the band know fans are itching for some official news about so-called ‘tortilla man’ and it would appear that the Iowa heavyweights are trolling fans about it– as discovered on Reddit.

One fan posted a picture of the new percussionist which shows the words: “Who is the new guy?" scrawled on one of his drums.

Maybe we’ll get a definitive answer before Slipknot unleash their new album We Are Not Your Kind on August 9 through Roadrunner Records.

Meanwhile, Slipknot have just wrapped up the European leg of their summer tour and marked its conclusion by sharing a series of live shots from their appearance at Resurrection Fest in Spain.

Check them out below.