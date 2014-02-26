Architects Drop New Song C.A.N.C.E.R.

Architects have unloaded another new tune – and unsurprisingly, it rules.
New album Lost Forever // Lost Together is fast approaching, and the Brighton favourites have decided to release another newie to whet our appetites that little bit more.
Throw shapes to _C.A.N.C.E.R. _below…
Architects - C.A.N.C.E.R. (Full Album Stream)
Lost Forever // Lost Together is the follow-up to 2012′s immense _Daybreaker _and arrives on March 11.
**Lost Forever // Lost Together **Tracklist
Gravedigger
Naysayer
Broken Cross
The Devil Is Near
Dead Man Talking
Red Hypergiant
C.A.N.C.E.R
Colony Collapse
Castles In The Air
Youth Is Wasted On The Young
The Distant Blue
The Brighton crew will be joined by hardcore veterans Stray From The Path and Aussie metalcore mob, Northlane at the following venues:
Mar 7 Manchester Academy 2 – TICKETS
Mar 8 Glasgow O2 ABC – TICKETS
Mar 9 Sheffield Leadmill – TICKETS
Mar 11 Cardiff Solus – TICKETS
Mar 12 Birmingham Institute - TICKETS
Mar 14 – London KOKO – TICKETS