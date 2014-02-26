Architects Drop New Song C.A.N.C.E.R.

Architects have unloaded another new tune – and unsurprisingly, it rules.

New album Lost Forever // Lost Together is fast approaching, and the Brighton favourites have decided to release another newie to whet our appetites that little bit more.

Throw shapes to _C.A.N.C.E.R. _below…

Architects - C.A.N.C.E.R. (Full Album Stream)

Lost Forever // Lost Together is the follow-up to 2012′s immense _Daybreaker _and arrives on March 11.

**Lost Forever // Lost Together **Tracklist

Gravedigger Naysayer Broken Cross The Devil Is Near Dead Man Talking Red Hypergiant C.A.N.C.E.R Colony Collapse Castles In The Air Youth Is Wasted On The Young The Distant Blue

Pre-order the album here

The Brighton crew will be joined by hardcore veterans Stray From The Path and Aussie metalcore mob, Northlane at the following venues:

Mar 7 Manchester Academy 2 – TICKETS

Mar 8 Glasgow O2 ABC – TICKETS

Mar 9 Sheffield Leadmill – TICKETS

Mar 11 Cardiff Solus – TICKETS

Mar 12 Birmingham Institute - TICKETS

Mar 14 – London KOKO – TICKETS