Arch Enemy To Release New Album In June

Arch Enemy have confirmed the title of their ninth studio album.

The melodic death metal heavyweights will unleash War Eternal on June 9 via Century Media. The opus was mixed by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Paradise Lost, Kreator) at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden.

“Musically, this album is going a few places we haven’t visited before,” explains guitarist Michael Amott. “As our fans have come expect, our albums have all had their own vibe and War Eternal will leave its own mark. Lyrically it’s a much more personal record and I feel the songs have more dynamics and depth than ever before, the songs are loaded with strong and vicious metal drenched in tons of melody and emotion. All the trademarks of Arch Enemy are present, just more in your face and turned up to 11.”

The band also play Alt-Fest this August.