Arcane Roots Add Further UK Dates

Young British prog rock band Arcane Roots have added further dates to their current UK tour as sell-out signs appear across the country. The band recently celebrated their highest UK chart position with the release of their latest album Melancholia Hymns, their most progressive statement yet…

The only shows on the original string of dates with Good Tiger and Gold Keys with tickets available are:

Wolverhampton The Slade Rooms - October 5

Belfast Empire Music Hall - 9

Dublin Whelans - 11

Liverpool The Arts Club - 13

The new dates, with Fizzy Blood and Gold Key as support are:

Leeds The Key Club - October 17

Edinburgh The Mash House - 18

Nottingham Rock City Basement - 19

Peterborough The Met lounge - 20

Stoke-On-Trent The Sugarmill - 21

Guildford The Boiler Room - 22