Anti-Flag issue All Of The Poison promo

Anti-Flag have released a video for their track All Of The Poison, All Of The Pain.

The song is taken from the punk heroes’ latest album American Spring and was filmed on their tour of Belgium, Austria and Hungary this summer.

On American Spring, the band said: “It has been frustrating to see much punk rock music – and music in general – quiet in the face of so many atrocities that are taking place around the world. This record is not quiet. If you are disillusioned with the status quo, these songs are for you.”

The band tour the UK in October.

Anti-Flag will take part in a Reddit Ask Me Anything on Sunday (September 27) at 5pm UK time.