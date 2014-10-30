Anthrax record is taking shape - Joey

Joey Belladonna says work on the upcoming Anthrax album is gathering pace.

While he has yet to start recording his parts, the singer says he is working on lyrics at home while the band are writing the follow-up to 2011’s Worship Music.

Belladonna tells Wikimetal: “There’s definitely progress. The music’s coming along quite good right now. I haven’t done anything on the vocal end of it. I’ve been working on some stuff at home on my own.”

The frontman adds that the newest Anthrax member, guitarist Jon Donais, is settling in just fine. Formerly of Shadows Fall, Donais replaced Rob Caggiano.

Belladonna says: “He’s super good, man. Jon’s a good guy to deal with. He seems to really be happy playing with us. He’s got everything down that he needs to get down, how to be in the band.

“The flow is good. It’s great.”

Anthrax mainman Scott Ian recently said he’d love to record some of the new album on the set of HBO series Game Of Thrones.