Anthrax record could be a double

Charlie Benante says Anthrax have enough new material to make their upcoming record a double album.

The drummer adds that the success of 2011’s Worship Music has inspired his creative juices to flow.

He tells The Metal Voice: “Some of the new music that’s been coming out for us has been so inspiring. I’ve been lucky enough to draw from the Worship Music experience and really build on that.

“If that record was like Led Zeppelin IV, then this one is definitely gonna be like Physical Graffiti. The reason why I said that is because have such an abundance of songs. Physical Graffiti was a double record. We have enough material to have a double record at this point too.”

He also spoke about the relationship between the band members since Joey Belladonna’s return to the frontman role in 2010.

He adds: “It’s definitely a greater unit than it’s ever been. With Joey back in, it just feels right.

“One thing that’s really important, especially as you get up there in age or whatever, you start to realise that repairing old relationships should be a factor in this whole thing.

“Because there’s so many bands that I loved when I was growing up who are not together any more, and I always say to myself, ‘Wow, I wish they could just get it together.’ Because if anything is going to bring you together, it should be the love of music.”