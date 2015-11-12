Anthrax, Motorhead members star in Hair I Go Again doc

Members of Anthrax, Motorhead, Quiet Riot, LA Guns, Vixen and more will appear in an upcoming documentary.

The film entitled Hair I Go Again will be released next year and follows friends Kyle Kruger and Steve McClure as they attempt to achieve rock stardom 30 years after their band Bullet In The Chamber failed to crack the US music scene.

The film is described as “a story about a lifelong friendship, insurmountable odds and dealing with the always present thought of ‘what if?’ It’s a tale of rediscovery, determination, triumphs and failures.”

It’ll feature interviews with artists including Anthrax’s Frank Bello and Joey Belladonna, Motorhead’s Phil Campbell, Tesla’s Jeff Keith, Operation: Mindcrime’s Geoff Tate and members of Stryper, Quiet Riot, The Cult, Warrant, LA Guns and Vixen.

A trailer for the documentary has been released. View it below.