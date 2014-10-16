Anthrax Ian says all is well with Belladonna

Scott Ian blames the Internet for recent comments attributed to Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna in which he suggested the band weren't close friends.

Belladonna said earlier this year he wished the band would communicate more and added that they hardly ever hung out together.

But Ian says Belladonna’s comments were misconstrued. He tells Mitch Lafon: “I texted him after my mother told me on the phone she just saw something online that, ‘Joey Belladonna says you guys aren’t friends.’

“And I said, ‘That’s kind of weird, because I’m texting with him right now.’ And I wrote to Joey, ‘Hey, what’s going on? We’re not friends?’ And he was, like, ‘What are you talking about?’

“So I don’t have any answer to that question. I’ll just blame it on the Internet.”

Belladonna is in his third stint as Anthrax frontman, replacing John Bush in 2010.