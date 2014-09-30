Anthrax album is shaping up nicely

Charlie Benante says Anthrax are working hard on their new album which he promises is ‘as good as the last one.’

The drummer has lifted the lid on songwriting sessions to the thrash legends’ follow-up to 2011’s Worship Music – which he reveals are taking place at his house.

Benante tells CKLB FM: “The guys were here. I have a studio here at my house. When we did the last record, a lot of it was done over here. And they were in this past weekend. We were working on some of the new songs.

“This album is shaping up to be just as good as the last one.”

A release date has yet to be confirmed for the as-yet-untitled album but Benante promises fans won’t have to wait too long.

He adds: “If I say, ‘We’re looking at this date,’ then it just gets, ‘Oh, you said that was gonna be around this date.’ But it won’t take eight years to make another record.”

Earlier this summer Benante was forced to miss a string of live Anthrax shows due to a hand problem.