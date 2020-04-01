Angus Young’s old Glasgow school register unearthed online

A school register featuring AC/DC guitar legend Angus Young has been unearthed and shown publicly for the first time.

The document is owned by Young’s old classmate Dougie McEwan and it’s from the Milncroft Primary School in Cranhill, Glasgow, where Young and his late brother Malcom were educated before they emigrated to Australia with their family in the summer of 1963.

Glasgow Live report that McEwan used to deliver papers to the Young’s address at Skerryvore Road back in the day and came across the document in 2010 before the school was demolished.

McEwan tells the website: “The only person I've ever shared that photograph with was a friend of mine who is an avid AC/DC fan. He printed it out and took it to an AC/DC show.

"A lot of my year and year before attended and it was there I spotted the register with Angus' name on it and mine on another page.”

Young celebrated his 65th birthday yesterday, with rumours swirling that AC/DC have been recording a new studio album with frontman Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd back in the fold.

In February, former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider told Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation show that Johnson had revealed to him some of the band’s plans, with rumours that some of Malcom Young’s guitar parts will feature.