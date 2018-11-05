Angry Anderson's son Liam dies after suffering "brutal" attack

The 26-year-old son of Rose Tattoo’s Angry Anderson has been killed in Sydney.

Australian site 9 News report that Liam died from serious head injures which stemmed from an alleged fight with his best friend Matthew Flame.

Police say that Flame was still attacking Anderson when they arrived on the scene at Queenscliff on the city’s northern beaches.

It’s alleged that Flame was “under the influence of drugs and in a state of psychosis” and that it took five police officers and pepper spray to restrain him.

Detective Inspector Michael Boutouridis tells 9 News: “The man we have in custody was violent and it took a number of police officers to subdue and arrest him.

"Capsicum spray was used and significant force to arrest him. It is a quiet area. The assault was brutal. It was quite a bloody scene.”

Flame was in court earlier today and was refused bail. He’ll now remain in custody until his next scheduled court appearance on January 29 and will also undergo a mental health assessment.

The Anderson family have asked for privacy following Liam’s death.

Liam was a Sydney rapper who performed under the name Ranford Bigsby.