Andy Biersack unblocks social media trolls

Andy Biersack says he’s unblocking internet trolls who have attacked him and his family through social media.

The Black Veil Brides frontman revealed his plans on Instagram, saying he had all but stopped using the service due to trolling and baiting and the tedium of constantly having to block people who were being abusive online.

But he now says he wants to trust his followers and be “friends again” and is unblocking trolls in an effort to connect through “humanity and love.”

Biersack says: “By the Fall of 2016 I no longer even was signed into Instagram on my phone. I’ve been thinking a lot about this and please understand this isn’t meant as me preaching to you to ‘unblock everybody’ because if someone is hurting and attacking you, you need to do what you see fit to escape their derision.

“I understand the concept of blocking someone who is causing you harm in any capacity but I want to try something. I want to come back to social media, I want to trust you again. I want to be friends again like we used to be.

“I want to know that you won’t come here to hurt me and I want you to know that I won’t hurt you. I want our army and our family to be connected in humanity and love.”

He adds: “So, having said all of that I have unblocked every account from my social media – I am laying it all out there. I want to come back here and post and be active and connect with you guys. I’m giving you my trust.”

Earlier this month, Black Veil Brides guitarist Jake Pitts confirmed that the band had wrapped up work on their fifth album – and praised Biersack for his vocal work on the record.

