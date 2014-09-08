Amplifier stream Mystoria in full

Amplifier have launched an exclusive stream of fifth album Mystoria via TeamRock.

It’s on sale today from Superball Music. Guitarist Sel Balamir has described the ten-track work as a return to the band’s core values, saying: “We’ve gone back to just trying to write great songs and melodies, and that’s where we’ve decided to stay.”

Amplifier launch a European tour next month, including two UK shows with Kerbdog and others – one at the Ritz in Manchester on November 15, and the other at the Forum in London on November 16.

Mystoria, the follow-up to 2013’s Echo Street, is available in a range of formats.