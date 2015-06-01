Amity Affliction set out UK return

The Amity Affliction will return to the UK for a four-date tour in November, they’ve confirmed.

It follows their recent appearances supporting Of Mice & Men, and the release of fourth album Let The Ocean Take Me last year.

More details of what the band call a “very special” tour will be released in due course.

Frontman Joel Birch says: “We’re really excited to get back to the UK, not only because we always feel so welcomed there but also because the lineup we have is killer.

“It’s not often you want to watch every band on the bill – it’s going to be fucking wild.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on June 3 (Wednesday) via Live Nation.

Nov 08: London Koko

Nov 09: Manchester Club Academy

Nov 10: Glasgow Garage

Nov 11: Bristol Marble Factory