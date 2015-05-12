Amity Affliction detail DVD doc

The Amity Affliction will release a documentary about their career entitled Seems Like Forever on July 10.

The film charts the Australian band’s history and includes two unreleased tracks. A teaser can be viewed below.

They say: “We’ve put a lot of work into this to give you as much insight into the band as possible. There’s loads of never before seen footage – and the most in-depth interviews we have ever done.”

It’ll be available to pre-order via 24 Hundred’s online store from May 14. Along with a variety of bundle packs the band will also be offering fans a limited number of tickets to see the film ahead of its official release.

The Amity Affliction wrapped up a UK tour with Of Mice And Men in support of 2014’s Let The Ocean Take Me last month.

Frontman Joel Birch revealed the record’s lyrics dealt with issues such as mental health and suicide, saying: “When you’re given this platform where you can change people’s lives for the better, that’s part and parcel of being in a band. If you’re going to write honestly about problems, you should speak honestly too. Mental health is such an important topic.”