Alter Bridge, Testament and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

What are you supposed to do on a Tuesday, huh? Especially now the sun has decided he's too big to hang out in the sky any more. Might as well hang out with us on the Metal Hammer Radio Show and listen to three hours of the best music around.

Last night we went to see Slash and Myles Kennedy at the House Of Commons and haven’t really recovered. As such we’re giving you another hefty dose of Myles’ warblings by playing some choice tracks from Alter Bridge’s debut record.

We’re also kicking out big un’s from Testament, Upon A Burning Body, The Wildhearts, Biohazard, Kylesa, Alaya, Iron Monkey, Black Label Society and Vildhjarta.

And once all the music has rattled your brain cells around a bit, why not join in on our conversation? Tonight we’re talking Sleep. Not the incredible stoner metallers, but a new classical performance that has the sole intention of putting their audience under – there’s even rugs and cushions to encourage your slumber.

This got us thinking… what album or songs do you listen to when you want to sleep?

