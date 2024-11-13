In a year of unexpected rock teamups, Alt Blk Era x Wheatus may be the least expected

Rising rock duo Alt Blk Era didn’t say maybe when they had the opportunity to make music with Wheatus.

The two bands have surprisingly joined forces for a new version of Alt Blk Era’s single My Drummer’s Girlfriend, which originally came out in June. The single (sadly sans Wheatus) will appear on the pair’s upcoming debut album Rave Immortal, out on January 10.

Alt Blk Era co-vocalist Nyrobi explains how the collaboration came about. “Before My Drummer’s Girlfriend came out we would describe it as having Teenage Dirtbag energy,” she says.

“Then, Wheatus followed us after we both performed at Download festival [in 2024]. It felt like we were being pushed into a position where we had to find the courage to ask one of the most iconic indie rock bands to collaborate with us, on our track. I mean, the audacity, right? Fortunately they loved it, and being fortunate enough to collaborate with them feels out of this world!”

Chaya, co-singer and Nyrobi’s sister, adds: “Over the past two years as young artists, making music that doesn’t fit into people’s boxes, we’ve faced so many naysayers. So to have Wheatus supporting our music in such a public way is just absolutely amazing and we’ve learnt so much from them.”

Alt Blk Era have previously described Rave Immortal as being about “diversity and inclusion”. Its central theme is Nyrobi coming to terms with the effect of a lifelong illness she’s had since her adolescence, as well as the support she’s received from Chaya. “I take the listener through the shadows and share the pain of abandonment I felt, and the solace that I found in my younger sister's unwavering support,” said Nyrobi in a statement.

The band will promote the album’s release with two release shows in January: one at Nottingham’s Saltbox Sports Bar & Kitchen on January 25 and another at Kingston’s Pryzm on January 30. Tickets are now available.

