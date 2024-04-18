“Cannae beat a bit of AC/DC man!” Watch football legend Ally McCoist’s hilarious reaction to hearing Hells Bells on stadium speakers

A new video has captured football icon Ally McCoist having a wonderful time when AC/DC classic Hells Bells gets played over stadium speakers.
The Scottish former player – who’s now a pundit, commentator and presenter on TV channel Talksport – couldn’t resist a good bit of air-guitar and -drumming at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, ahead of the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Arsenal yesterday (April 17).
The 61-year-old’s face lights up when he first hears the track’s bells burst from the speakers.
“It can’t be AC/DC!” he says to somebody offscreen.
“If a guitar comes in here in a minute, it’s gonna be unbelievable!”
When the guitar does indeed kick in, McCoist wholesomely gleams, “It’s Hells Bells! AC/DC!”
“Cannae beat a bit of AC/DC man!” he continues.
McCoist indulges in a wonderful bit of headbanging, air-guitar and air-drumming, before beaming, “They’re brilliant!”
“I saw them, Glasgow Apollo, 1980. That’s the opening tune!”
McCoist is best known for his 15-year stint as a striker at Glaswegian football team Rangers FC from 1983 to 1998.
The now-TV host is also a noted rock fan, having previously listed Bon Jovi as among his all-time favourite artists.
In 2021, McCoist revealed that he once took long-time Rangers manager Walter Smith to an AC/DC gig.
“He loved his music,” McCoist said.
“Bon Jovi, I took him to AC/DC – he didn’t know what AC/DC were all about, and I said, ‘Come on you, old yin, you’re going to Hampden to see AC/DC!’
“Boy did he enjoy that, air guitars were out and everything.
“Angus Young was on stage, he absolutely loved it.”
AC/DC returned to the live stage following a seven-year hiatus from concerts at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, in October 2023.
The band are currently gearing up for a European tour, which starts on May 17 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Dates and tickets are available via the AC/DC website.
"Cannae beat a bit of AC/DC man!" 🎸Take a moment to watch Ally McCoist's reaction to Hells Bells being played in the Allianz 😂#UCL pic.twitter.com/oygJM6w4UUApril 17, 2024