“Cannae beat a bit of AC/DC man!” Watch football legend Ally McCoist’s hilarious reaction to hearing Hells Bells on stadium speakers

A new video has captured football icon Ally McCoist having a wonderful time when AC/DC classic Hells Bells gets played over stadium speakers.

The Scottish former player – who’s now a pundit, commentator and presenter on TV channel Talksport – couldn’t resist a good bit of air-guitar and -drumming at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, ahead of the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Arsenal yesterday (April 17).

The 61-year-old’s face lights up when he first hears the track’s bells burst from the speakers.

“It can’t be AC/DC!” he says to somebody offscreen.

“If a guitar comes in here in a minute, it’s gonna be unbelievable!”

When the guitar does indeed kick in, McCoist wholesomely gleams, “It’s Hells Bells! AC/DC!”

“Cannae beat a bit of AC/DC man!” he continues.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

McCoist indulges in a wonderful bit of headbanging, air-guitar and air-drumming, before beaming, “They’re brilliant!”

“I saw them, Glasgow Apollo, 1980. That’s the opening tune!”

McCoist is best known for his 15-year stint as a striker at Glaswegian football team Rangers FC from 1983 to 1998.

The now-TV host is also a noted rock fan, having previously listed Bon Jovi as among his all-time favourite artists.

In 2021, McCoist revealed that he once took long-time Rangers manager Walter Smith to an AC/DC gig.

“He loved his music,” McCoist said.

“Bon Jovi, I took him to AC/DC – he didn’t know what AC/DC were all about, and I said, ‘Come on you, old yin, you’re going to Hampden to see AC/DC!’

“Boy did he enjoy that, air guitars were out and everything.

“Angus Young was on stage, he absolutely loved it.”

AC/DC returned to the live stage following a seven-year hiatus from concerts at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, in October 2023.

The band are currently gearing up for a European tour, which starts on May 17 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Dates and tickets are available via the AC/DC website.