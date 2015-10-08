Alice Cooper reunites with old bandmates

Alice Cooper reunited with his old bandmates for a one-off performance in Dallas – the first time they’ve played together since a pair of performances in 2011 to coincide with their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction.

The shock rocker attended bassist Dennis Dunaway’s book signing for his autobiography Snakes! Guillotines! Electric Chairs!: My Adventures In The Alice Cooper Group in Dallas. And the pair hit the stage along with guitarist Michael Bruce and drummer Neal Smith for an eight song set.

Cooper’s guitarist Ryan Roxie took the place of original member Glen Buxton, who died in 1997 aged 49.

Photographer Mark Bowman attended the event and tells UCR: “The surviving members of the Alice Cooper group seemed so happy to be playing together and feeding off the delirious crowd’s energy.

“I thought I was going to Dennis Dunaway’s book signing and in the middle of it, a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame reunion went down right in front of my face. I hadn’t seen these guys play together live for 42 years.”

He continues: “They came out and blew the roof off the place with Cooper classics. Why these guys aren’t making music today or touring is beyond me.”

Cooper is currently on the road with Motley Crue on their final tour and has just released Hollywood Vampires’ self-titled debut with Joe Perry and Johnny Depp.

They’re the cover stars of the latest edition of Classic Rock, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.