Alexisonfire release their first new song in nearly 10 years

Canadian post-hardcore icons Alexisonfire have released their first brand new song in a decade.

The track, Familiar Drugs, is available for pre-order as a single-sided 7-inch vinyl. A limited glow-in-the-dark edition will be randomly inserted in the run of singles.

The band, who split in 2012 before reuniting four years later, also announced four headlining shows in June, taking place in London, New York, Los Angeles and Toronto. Tickets for all show dates go on sale Friday 22nd February at 10am (local time).

In addition, the band will livestream a gig tonight (Friday, February 16), at 8pm EST/1am UK time. You can watch it here.

Guitarist Wade MacNeil spoke to Metal Hammer about the new song, possible plans for an album and what the future holds for the band.

It’s been 10 years since you last released anything. Does it feel good to be putting something out there again after all this time?

It feels amazing. We tried to break up. I guess it just didn’t take.

What are the inspirations behind the new single - and the title?

Musically its a riff that the band has been playing for almost 10 years. For the title - I want people to form their own opinions. We all can relate differently.

Do you keep up with what’s going in on music - and has any of that influenced what you’re doing?

All of us are constantly checking out new and old music. I tried to sell some of my records yesterday. Brought them down to the shop and pretty much ended up trading them all for other records. We are all always searching out music and that definitely influences the way we play and sound.

Will there be an album? What can we expect from it?

We just put out our first new song in almost a decade and announced a tour that takes us around the world! Let’s just be stoked on that for today. We can talk about albums tomorrow. Today is Familiar Drugs day.

Does part of you think, ‘What if no one cares’? Or do you think a new Alexisonfire song/album is exactly what the world needs right now?

There was definitely scepticism on our part when we began playing together again. But, every time we tour the shows get a little bigger, a little rowdier, and the vibe keeps getting better. We were feeling inspired and I hope people can hear that in the music.

Alexisonfire are one of the most influential Canadian bands of the last 20 years. How do you feel about that one?

I feel lucky I get to play guitar everyday.

Will we have to wait another 10 years for the next Alexisonfire album after this?

For the first time in a while I can say the future of Alexisonfire is unwritten. And I can’t wait for what’s gonna happen next.

Alexisonfire 2019 tour dates

Jun 1: Alexandra Palace, London

Jun 8: Terminal 5, New York

Jun 13: The Wiltern, Los Angeles

Jun 15: The Budweiser Stage, Toronto