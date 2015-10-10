Alexis Korner protege Diamond dead at 64

Alexis Korner protege Jim Diamond has died at the age of 64.

Diamond – described as Scotland’s answer to Ray Charles – died suddenly at his home in London.

A statement from his family reads: “He was a devoted family man who loved his wife Chrissy and his children Sara and Lawrence, and the music that he continued to make.

“He dedicated a lot of time over recent years to the Cash for Kids charity appeal in Scotland with his friend Sir Tom Hunter and was still active and well respected on the music scene.

“He’ll be much missed by all who knew him and everyone who loved his music and his unique voice and style.”

Diamond was discovered by Korner and worked with the blues man’s band for a spell which included appearing on 1977’s The Lost Album. He later embarked on a solo career which included 1984 No.1 single I Should Have Known Better.

He also had success with the band PhD, who struck chart gold with 1982 single I Won’t Let You Down.