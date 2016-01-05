Against The Current cover Adele

Against The Current have released a video of their cover of Adele track Water Under The Bridge.

And they say they decided to record the pop star’s song as it’s one of their current favourites.

The band report: “It’s been a while since we’ve covered anything so we figured we’d start off 2016 by thanking you all for the amazing support in 2015.”

Chrissy Costanza, Dan Gow and Will Ferri launched their Gravity EP last year and will tour the UK and Ireland next month as support for All Time Low.

Against The Current UK and Ireland tour

Feb 10: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Feb 11: London The O2

Feb 12: Manchester Arena

Feb 13: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Feb 15: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Feb 16: Dublin 3Arena