Joe Perry talks Rush spat

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has said he doesn’t recall his band treating Rush badly on tour – but he hopes he apologised.

The prog icons have previously discussed how they were denied sound checks and had their volume cut while they supported Steven Tyler and co in the 1970s.

Rolling Stone this week repeated a long-standing story that, when the Joe Perry Project later supported Rush, frontman Geddy Lee made sure they were well-treated and told the guitarist: “I would never want anyone to feel the way we did when we opened for you.” Lee says he doesn’t remember the conversation, but that Perry apologised.

Now the guitarist has responded, telling Rolling Stone: “Frankly, I don’t remember playing with Rush.”

But he adds: “The competition between bands was stiff, the competition between crews even stiffer, so I don’t doubt Geddy’s word.”

He says Aerosmith were always given “the short end of the stick” when they opened for English bands, and so he always told their crew to “take care of our openers.”

Perry continues: “I want to thank them for treating the Project so good, and actually taking the time to ask if everything was okay. I hope I had the presence of mind back then to apologise.

“I want to congratulate Rush on their longevity, because, like us, they’re still around to tell the tales.”

Perry last weeks said he hoped another Aerosmith album was on the horizon. Rush are midway through what’s likely to be their final large-scale tour:

