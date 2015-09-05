Adler thought GNR would be together forever

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler says he thought he and his old band would enjoy a long career together.

He was with the group for their 1987 debut Appetite For Destruction and GNR Lies the following year but was fired in 1990 because of his heroin addiction. And he says only being part of the band for a short time came as a shock.

He tells the Jasta Show: “What I accomplished with those guys is everything in the world to me. My dreams came true. I didn’t plan on it ending in five years.

“I thought we were gonna be like the Stones or Aerosmith and be together for 40, 50 years. I had no idea. But you know what? All that time is in the past.”

Slash and GNR frontman Axl Rose have recently reconnected after a two-decade feud – and it’s come as welcome news to Adler.

He says: “I think that’s great because it’s been too long. The world has missed out on 25 years of great music because those two weren’t together.

“Slash and Axl – it’s like Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page. Imagine if those guys weren’t together.

“It’s a shame, and I’m just so glad that they’re talking and everything is in the past like it should be.”

The reconciliation has sparked rumours of a possible classic lineup reunion – and although the drummer insists he’s heard nothing from his former bandmates, he feels it’s something that has to come to fruition.

He adds: “If it does happen, I guarantee I will be the last to know about it.

“If we played together, the whole arena would cry with joy – but I have nothing to do with it. I wish I did. If I did, it would have happened a long time ago. But we owe it to the fans to do it.”

The sticksman has been working with SceneFour on an art project and is continuing with his upcoming solo album.