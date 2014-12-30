Adler back at work after sobriety battle

Former Guns n’Roses drummer Steven Adler is recording material head of his own scheduled return to work, producer Jeff Pilson has reported.

Adler’s self-titled solo band was derailed in 2013 following the launch of debut album Back From The Dead, when the leader fell off the wagon and began drinking again, forcing the cancellation of a US tour.

In November he celebrated 10 months sober, and said he’d wait until he’d reached the 12-month milestone before restarting his career.

But Pilson recently told The Double Stop: “Steven started recording. I don’t know if we’re going to do a whole record – I think we’re going to do a couple of songs, because why bother doing a whole record these days?

“But his juices are flowing and that’s going to be great.”