Ace Frehley snarks at Paul Stanley over Kiss lip-syncing claims

Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley couldn’t resist taking a stab at ex bandmate Paul Stanley at a solo show.

Frehley was preparing to play classic track Detroit Rock City when he took a moment to snipe about a recent Kiss performance where Stanley was caught mistiming a lip-sync in the same number.

“This song’s a great song, written by Mr Paul Stanley,” the guitarist is heard saying in the video clip below. “By the way, we don't use tapes. Anyway, this one's about a city in the Midwest on Lake Michigan. It's called Detroit Rock City.”

With a lifetime of backchat between them, it’s anyone’s guess whether the comment will change Gene Simmons’ desire to see Frehley appear with Kiss before they end their farewell tour. “Jump up on stage with us for encores,” Simmons invited in April. “The fans would love it.”

Meanwhile, the bassist appeared to hint at the band’s future once they’ve taken their final bow. When asked by Planet Rock Radio about their last-ever British show, which took place at Download on Saturday, he said: “Well, let’s be more specific. It’s the last ever time in Blighty for the stage Kiss.”

He said the decision was about “pride” and continued: “Have enough self-respect to know when to leave with dignity, because you love the fans and you appreciate – it’s too soft of a word – we’re forever grateful for this astonishing journey because without the fans we wouldn’t be here.”

Kiss' End Of The Road tour continues.