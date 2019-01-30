Ace Frehley lashes out at Gene Simmons - calls him an “asshole and a sex addict”

Just when you thought that Ace Frehley and his old Kiss bandmates Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley had made peace with each other, Ace has come out swinging after recent comments by Simmons.

Speaking recently with Guitar World about Kiss’ End Of The Road world tour, Simmons and Stanley said former members were welcome to take part as guests, but ruled out the possibility of them playing full sets.

Simmons said: “Ace and Peter Criss have gotten three chances. They were in and out of the band – fired – three times for drugs, alcohol, bad behaviour and being unprofessional. They weren't carrying their load.

He added: “Would we welcome Ace or Peter to jump up onstage for a song or two? Of course. Could we depend on either Ace or Peter to do a full set night after night? Not on your fucking life.”

Those comments have sparked a furious response from Frehley, who has lashed out at Simmons, calling him an “asshole and a sex addict” and also alleged that Simmons groped his wife.

Ace also said that unless he received a “complete and heartfelt apology” and was given his old job back by “removing Tommy Thayer from the throne that I created,” the “shit will hit the fan and there will be no stopping it.”

Frehley says: “Gene, your memory is really incorrect! I was never fired from Kiss – I quit twice (not three times) of my own free will, because you and Paul are control freaks, untrustworthy and were too difficult to work with!

Your slanderous remarks about my bad habits over the years has cost me millions of dollars Ace Frehley

“Your slanderous remarks about my bad habits over the years has cost me millions of dollars and now that I’m over 12-years sober you're still saying I can’t be trusted to play a whole night’s show!

“Well that’s exactly what I’ve been doing for the last 12-years with different configurations of The Ace Frehley Band to you and Paul’s dismay!

“I’m also the most successful solo artist to come out of the original Kiss lineup – and proud of it! You and Paul have tried to derail my solo career multiple times over the years unsuccessfully.”

Ace says that he’s tried to be friendly to both Simmons and Stanley by inviting them to appear on his solo albums, but singles out Simmons, saying: “Today’s comments have made me realise you’re just an asshole and a sex addict who’s being sued by multiple women, and you’re just trying to sweep it all under the carpet!”

Frehley then alleges that Simmons “groped” his wife and “propositioned her in Los Angeles at the Capitol Records building behind my back” during one of Simmons’ Vault Experiences."

He adds: “Well now the gloves are off after your terrible comments today and I’m thinking that this really may be The End Of The Road Tour for you guys!

“Without a complete and heartfelt apology, an offer to give me my old job back, and removing Tommy from the throne that I created… the shit will hit the fan and they’ll be no stopping it. It is on!”

The guitarist previously said he was “hoping” to get the call to rejoin Kiss on the road, while Paul Stanley said he wouldn’t rule out the possibility. Ace said that if he was asked back, he’d only do it to take his “throne back.”