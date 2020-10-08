AC/DC: we hope Power Up will lift peoples' spirits

AC/DC, whose Shot In The Dark single was released yesterday, have spoken about how new album Power Up might be received, making that point that its release may help lift the spirits during a very difficult year.

"I think it's crazy everywhere, and everyone's trying to handle it in their own way," says Brian Johnson. "But it'll come. And the great thing is that with music – and with this new album – we're just hoping that it lifts the spirits of a few people around the world. Some fresh rock'n'roll on their dinner plate, you know?"

"It's a good hour of taking their heads away from it all", says Angus Young.

"Power Up is the perfect title, and it's what we need right now," adds Johnson.

The pair were speaking with Ryan Castle from radio.com in an interview that covered the band's reunion and the recording of Power Up, explained why they're unlikely to play socially distanced shows, and talked about future touring plans. You can listen to the interview below.

Power Up will be released on November 13 and features 12 tracks. The album will be available in the usual formats including gatefold 180g vinyl – including a yellow vinyl version exclusive to the AC/DC webstore – plus a limited edition deluxe Power Up box, which is adorned by a button fans can press. Do so, and a flashing neon AC/DC logo lights up while the opening bars of Shot In The Dark blast out of a built-in speaker.

Full tracklist below.

AC/DC - Power Up tracklist

1. Realize

2. Rejection

3. Shot In The Dark

4. Through The Mists Of Time

5. Kick You When You’re Down

6. Witch’s Spell

7. Demon Fire

8. Wild Reputation

9. No Man’s Land

10. Systems Down

11. Money Shot

12. Code Red

(Image credit: Columbia)