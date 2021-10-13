AC/DC: the fast and furious story of Bon Scott's final tour - only in the new issue of Classic Rock

This month's edition of Classic Rock magazine features not one but two AC/DC stories.

Paul Elliott - who's written more words about the band than most - travels back in time to April 30, 1978, and ventures backstage at Glasgow's legendary Apollo Theatre as Angus Young & Co. prepare for the show that will deliver the monstrous live album If You Want Blood You’ve Got It. And then fellow traveller Mick Wall shunts forward in time to tell the chaotic story of Bon Scott’s final tour.

Also in this issue? Lots. All the details are below.

The new issue of Classic Rock is on sale now.

Features

The Record Company

They made their name as a blues-rock trio, scooping up chart positions and playing to thousands along the way. Now The Record Company are throwing out the rule book and showing all their colours.

Nikki Sixx

He was the problem child who became the ringmaster of LA’s Sunset Strip, wrote the anthems that built hair metal and set the gold standard for excess. Now, as Mötley Crüe’s leader releases a new memoir, he reflects on absent fathers, kicking against authority and the albatross of that hellraiser image. All this and much more in the Classic Rock Interview.

The Screaming Jets

Thirty years ago, The Screaming Jets looked poised to become one of Australia’s great musical exports. But then industry manoeuvrings effectively stopped them in their tracks.

The Gospel According To… Joe Bonamassa

With the passing of time on his mind, the blues figurehead tackles the pros and cons of social media, his troubled love life, the future of the genre, and the reason he knows way too much about cruise ships.

Ministry

With decades of drugs, drink and chaos now largely behind him, Ministry’s Al Jourgensen has lost none of his fury at the world – and his new album is a demand for us all to do better.

Classic Rock 294 (Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Stories Behind The Songs: The Rolling Stones

As Keith Richards and producer Chris Kimsey recall, Start Me Up, the band’s final Top 10 UK single was originally an entirely different beast – and Keef may still hold a grudge about that.

Q&A: Matt Heafy

Trivium’s frontman on festival bottlings, autographing babies and the reason dragons are the most metal of mythical beasts.

Six Things You Need To Know About… The Wayward Sons

Toby Jepson is back with a political chip on his shoulder and a headstart on the Zoom era.

Back To Live

With gigs back on the agenda, we talk to The Dead Daisies, Praying Mantis and Chris Sumby, promoter of the Stonedead festival. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Reviews

Rock's biggest reviews section digs the scalpel into Joe Bonamassa, Santana, Biffy Clyro, Jerry Cantrell, Dream Theater, Pineapple Thief, Mastodon, Bullet For My Valentine, Caravan, Alcatrazz, Samantha Fish, Tom Morello, Steely Dan, T.A.O., Judas Priest, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, Sepultura, Whitesnake, Pearl Jam, The Beatles, Sixx: AM, The Black Keys, Neil Young, Steppenwolf, Dave Grohl, Metallica, John Mellencamp, Nikki Sixx, The Velvet Underground, Black Stone Cherry, Mason Hill, Manic Streeet Preachers, Sisters Of Mercy, Those Damn Crows and more.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Steven Van Zandt

Guitarist, songwriter and producer Steven Van Zandt on the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

