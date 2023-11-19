AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd selling off rare memorabilia in honour of friend who is dying of cancer

AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd is selling off equipment and memorabilia from across five decades of the band's history to raise money for a breast cancer charity.

The 69-year-old says he's selling the gear in honour of his friend Toni Wilson who has terminal stage 4 breast cancer and, Rudd says, will be lucky to live beyond the end of this year.

Among the items being sold are one of Rudd's many sports cars and drumsticks used with AC/DC.

Proceeds from the sales will go to the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation. But so far, there is no itinerary of the items available or confirmation of where they will be sold.

Rudd tells New Zealand's Stuff: "It’s my way of coping, I suppose. It’s just a little thing, but I just wanted to do something to help.

"I’d give it all up, throw it on a bonfire, if it meant it would give Toni more time. She’s the love of my life. My best friend. All the money in the world can buy you things, but it can’t buy you time."

Rudd adds that Toni's fate is bringing back memories of the death of late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott, who died in 1980.

He says: "I cried for Bon, but we just went on rocking. With Toni, I feel the same pain, losing someone you love. It’s made me think about life, that things – success, hit records – they mean nothing when it comes down to it. Friends and family are what matter."

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ Chief Executive, Ah-Leen Rayner, says: "It’s really touching Phil Rudd has chosen to support us because of his personal connection to this awful disease.

"Going through breast cancer can be devastating, but we’re here to provide vital support services to patients, invest in ground-breaking research, educate people about the importance of early detection and advocate for better access to treatments.

"Phil’s generous donation will help us do more of this work towards our ambitious vision of zero deaths from breast cancer. What a unique way for AC/DC fans to make a difference to a good cause.”