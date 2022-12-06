According to DATA, Mötley Crüe were rock's biggest success story in 2022

It's that time of year where numerous awards shows, polls and data studies begin to tell us which artists and bands' achievements stood out the most across the last twelve months, and one new report has claimed that the rock band to have defined 2022 more than any other is...ah...upcoming whippersnappers, Mötley Crüe.

According to a report by Globalnewswire, a study conducted by US-based ticket exchange and resale company Vivid Seats has calculated the stand-out artists from each genre of music this year, based on "ticket sales and event data." That study has concluded that Mötley Crüe have been the biggest success story in rock music this year, most likely thanks to their spectacular North American stadium tour with Def Leppard that finally took place in 2022, almost three years after it was first announced.

In fairness, there were few bigger, more hyped or more star-studded tours to take place in the rock world in 2022 than the Crüe and Def Lep team-up, which also featured LA glam rock favourites Poison and punk rock legend Joan Jett, so perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised at this particular result.

The study also concludes that the defining 'alternative' band of 2022 was Gorillaz, while rock's biggest 'breakout' band this year were Australian indie rockers Spacey Jane. Do with that information what you will.

Mötley Crüe recently confirmed the long-held rumours that guitarist Mick Mars was stepping down from touring duties ahead of the band's upcoming World Tour, to be replaced by former Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson guitarist, John 5.

Feb 18: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Feb 21: Monterrey Estadio Banorte, Mexico

Feb 25: Bogota Parque Simon Bolivar, Colombia

Feb 28: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru



Mar 03: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, Chile

Mar 07: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Mar 09: Curitiba Estádio Couto Pereira, Brazil

Mar 11: Porto Alegre Arena do Grêmio, Brazil



May 22: Sheffield Bramall Lane, UK

May 25: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

May 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, Germany

May 29: Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary

May 31: Krakow TAURON Arena Kraków, Poland



Jun 02: Prague Rocks, Czech Republic

Jun 03: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany

Jun 07: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Helsinki RockFest, Finland

Jun 11: Trondheim Rocks, Norway

Jun 14: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 20: Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, Italy

Jun 23: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Alges, Portugal

Jun 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, Spain

Jun 27: Thun Stockhorn Arena, Switzerland



Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK

Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland

Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK