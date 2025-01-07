The historic Sydney house in which AC/DC's Angus and Malcolm Young grew up has been demolished, despite being on Australia's National Trust Register of Historic Houses.

The Young family moved into the house, located at 4 Burleigh Street in the Sydney suburb of Burwood, in 1965, the year that elder brother George Young's band The Easybeats released their debut album, Easy. AC/DC were formed in 1973 at the address, which was added to the National Trust Register of Historic Houses in 2013.

The company behind the demolition – who bulldozed the site before Christmas to make way for a $28.75 million residential development – say that were unaware of the site's historic status.

“We regret that the previous long-term owner did not share this vital part of the property’s background with us,” says Burwood Square Pty Ltd general manager Leon Kmita. "Learning about this connection after our plans were already underway has shocked us. We are genuinely sorry for this oversight.

“On behalf of the team at Burwood Square, I want to convey our heartfelt regret … we now recognise how deeply this location resonates with the AC/DC community and fans worldwide. We feel a strong responsibility to honour AC/DC’s legacy and to make amends to all the fans who hold this band in such high regard.

"While we cannot change the past, we are dedicated to celebrating this significant part of their story. To the global fanbase of AC/DC, please know that we hear you, appreciate your deep admiration for this legendary band, and are devoted to making this right."

The developers have promised that they'll set up a bar or cafe sat the site using material salvaged from the demolition so that fans can "gather to celebrate the band’s enduring legacy."

The local council, in the face of criticism for allowing the demolition to proceed, say, “As it is not heritage listed or protected under local or state legislation, and because The National Trust is a community-based, non-government organisation, with no statutory authority, the property does not have enforceable protections. Burwood Council remains committed to finding new ways to celebrate the Young family and the area’s rich musical heritage."

Burwood Square purchased the property in early 2023, paying $5.8 million for the site. The house, a three-bedroom unit sitting on a 260m² lot, previously sold for $962,500 in late 2011, and was converted into a medical practice.