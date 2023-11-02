"Absolutely incredible biblical celestial heartbreaking and heartwarming": Liam Gallagher gives 'final' Beatles song Now And Then a glowing review

Liam Gallagher has offered his opinion on the 'new' and final Beatles song, Now And Then. And it seems that the former Oasis frontman is a huge fan of the track.



“Now n Then absolutely incredible biblical celestial heartbreaking and heartwarming all at the same time,” Gallagher posted on X this morning (November 2), “long live The Beatles.”

When a follower, 'Gallagher Gal, replied to say, "Must be sad for Paul and Ringo, piecing this song together without John and George", Gallagher responded, "Very sad but beautiful at the same time this is life I guess it’s confusingly delightful all at the same time."



Now And Then will be released at 2pm (UK time) today. The song is based upon a 1977 demo recording that Yoko Ono gave the remaining Beatles following her husband's murder in 1980. Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr worked upon the track during the 1994 studio sessions that produced the following year's Real Love and Free As A Bird singles, but were unable to properly isolate Lennon's vocals on the demo, and ultimately gave up on trying to salvage it at the time.



"Every time I wanted a little bit more of John’s voice, this piano came through and clouded the picture," says McCartney in a new short film teasing the release of the song. "I think we kind of ran out of steam a bit and time, and it was like, 'well, I don’t know, maybe we’ll leave this one. Now And Then just kind of languished in a cupboard.

"And then in 2001, we lost George, which kind of took the wind out of our sails. It took almost a quarter of a century for us to wait until the right moment to tackle Now And Then again, with the technology that Peter Jackson and his team had worked out during the Get Back movie."

When a follower of X asked Liam Gallagher if he was worried that he might not like the song, Gallagher replied, "The Beatles could shit in my hand bag I’d still hide my polo mints in there."