Abrahma unleash psychedelic album stream

French heavy rockers Abrahma have published a stream of their Reflections In The Bowels Of A Bird album, the follow-up to 2012’s debut album Through The Dusty Paths Of Our Lives.

“For this new album,” says frontman and guitarist Seb Bismuth, “we wanted to be a little bit more cohesive than on Through The Dusty Paths Of Our Lives, strengthen the psychedelic side of our music, as well as darkening the overall vibe. Being on the road a lot helped us build this sound and we’re really satisfied by the result, so we hope you’ll like it too!”

The album was produced by the band alongside Blaak Heat Shujaa and Spindrift guitarist Thomas Bellier, while guests on the album include Monster Magnet’s Ed Mundell, whose guitar solo features on _A Shepherd’s Grief. _

Abrahma was formed in Paris in 2005 before signing to Small Stone Records for the release of their debut. The new album can be ordered online now, and the band will be playing in Paris on June 2.