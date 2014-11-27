Abhorrent Decimation.. in a box

Death metallers Abhorrent Decimation are to become the second band to play in a tiny soundproofed box in central London.

The band will squeeze into the box outside the capital’s Gherkin building tomorrow (Thursday, November 27) at 6pm for one night only, following in the footsteps of fellow death metal outfit Unfathomable Ruination who took part over the summer.

The stunt is part of art installation Box sized DIE by Portuguese artist Joao Onofre. It consists of a sealed, soundproofed steel cube in which Onofre invites a local death metal band to play.

The band perform inside the cramped space with all their equipment – first with the door open, and then with it closed. When opened, the audience can hear and see the band perform but when closed the audience hear and see nothing.

Abhorrent Decimation vocalist Ashley Scott says: “The lads in Unfathomable Ruination put an incredible amount of work into the project earlier this year and made the stop in London such a success.

“We are delighted to step in for a single guest appearance this Thursday at 6pm. So if any of you are able to come down to the Gherkin and check it out, please feel free to do so.

“We will be doing just one performance in the box, only playing new material from our debut album in the soundproof box before it is shipped away to another destination.”