A savage metal version of the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme song is here to brighten your day

Even if you've never seen The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, chances are you'll still know its theme tune. Will Smith's early 90s sitcom was a global hit when it first aired, and quickly became a cultural phenomenon that spanned generations. Its theme tune took on a life of its own – being able to rap along with word perfect precision became a social currency all of its own in school playgrounds across the world, and for a while there it became the go-to choice for rock club DJs reaching for that one 'ironic' pop banger for the night.

So, catchy it most certainly is – but if you thought the earworm couldn't possibly get any more infectious, you'd be mistaken. In a new TikTok video, user Matt Reed has put together a metal version of the track, and we think it's seriously great.

As Reed takes on the role of a "metal guy", adorned with a cross tattoo on the side of his face, smudged eyeliner and long shaggy locks, he exclaims to his producer – also played by himself – that they should "make The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme song into metal". His producer nonchalantly replies, "Nah it won't work, metal and rap just don't mix". The metaller proceeds with the cover anyway, and soon wins his collaborator over, as they both fall into a frenzy of disorderly headbanging.

Watch the cover below: