A 'rock circus' featuring the music of AC/DC, Metallica, Iron Maiden and more has launched in Spain and it looks wild

Like rock music? Like the circus? In the Spanish capital of Madrid over the course of the next week? Then we have some amazing news for you: The Rock Circus is currently in town, entertaining fans at the IFEMA exhibition complex on Av. del Partenón, not far from the airport.

Publicity material for the Rock Circus promises that patrons will bear witness to "a new entertainment format that offers the most extreme circus acts whilst travelling through the history of rock." Which all sounds very promising. But there's more.

"The show will be performed by a total of 50 performers, including jugglers, acrobats, trapeze artists, etc. and ten dancers," say the organisers. "They will be joined by a rock and roll band with 18 musicians, who will perform a repertoire of 40 songs by iconic groups like Kiss, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, Queen or David Bowie.

"These songs will accompany the most amazing circus scenes that the artistic team has developed during an exhaustive worldwide search, having compiled numbers from different countries like Portugal, United Kingdom, Cyprus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Colombia or Italy."

Spanish YouTubers Metal Remains (opens in new tab) have been to the Rock Circus to report on what's happening there so we don't have to, and their footage suggests that there's much to enjoy at the event. Highlights include a spectacular motorcycle globe of death, a pair of aerial artists cavorting athletically while a live band plays Led Zeppelin's Kashmir, and a troupe of enthusiastic dancers prancing about to a medley of songs including Metallica's Enter Sandman, Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle, and Kiss's I Was Made For Lovin' You.

Rock Circus runs until November 1. Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).