A new documentary goes inside Nepal’s electrifying metal scene

The thriving Nepalese metal scene is the subject of a band new documentary – and you can watch it here.

No Silence: Metal From Nepal is centred around, the acclaimed Kathmandu-based metallers who recently played the Bloodstock Festival and toured with Cancer Bats, and who will become the first Nepalese metal band to appear at Download when they play there in June.

The documentary was partly filmed at Kathmandu”s Silence Festival, and looks at the impact the devastating 2015 earthquake had on Nepal and the metal scene’s response to it. Both Underside and the Silence Festival were heavily involved in raising funds to change the lives of many people affected by the devastation caused by the earthquake.

No Silence: Metal From Nepal was directed and edited by Phil Wallis and produced by Alexander Milas, the same team behind Amon Amarth's recent documentary film The Pursuit Of Vikings.

Milas is also one of the people behind the World Metal Congress. The Tony Iommi-endorsed event, which takes place in London on March 22-23, is a celebration of the global success of heavy metal.

The World Metal Congress will bring industry experts and fans together for two days of panel discussions, documentary screenings and live shows.

The first day of the congress will include industry-facing panels featuring contributors from labels, festivals and media including Metal Hammer's Dom Lawson, Radio 1, Wacken Festival, Music For Nations and Vice.

Artists appearing will include Napalm Death's Barney Greenaway, while other delegates will be attending from as far afield as Afghanistan, India, Lebanon, Nepal and Syria.

Day two of the congress will include screenings of documentary films, and live performances from Singaporean grindcore band Wormrot and South African metallers Zombies Ate My Girlfriend.

For more information, and for ticket details, visit the w\m/c website.