A new docu-series celebrating Britpop is going be to premiering this weekend

A new four-part docu-series, titled Britpop: The Music That Changed Britain, is to air starting this weekend on March 12 over on Channel 5.

The programme, which is a celebration of the genre's 30th anniversary, will feature exclusive new interviews with the "key players” of the scene as it explores the rise and fall of Britpop in the UK.

There will also be “fascinating behind-the-scenes stories”, and a “rare and unseen archive of all the era’s big names”, such as Blur, Oasis, Suede and Elastica, who will feature in the first episode.

The debut show will examine the many rivalries that took place between the aforementioned artists, and also include appearances from Alex James and Dave Rowntree of Blur, who’ll be diving into their “disastrous” early tour as well as the making of their 1994 album Parklife.

There will additionally be rare archive interview footage from the early years of Liam and Noel Gallagher's career as part of Oasis, and a recounting of the moment Creation Records boss Alan McGee discovered them.

Additionally, the show will dissect the well-recorded turbulent relationship between the two Gallagher siblings by a host of Oasis insiders. The following episode will take a look at the feud and chart battle between Oasis and Blur.

Back in January, Noel Gallagher revealed that he would, “never say never” to an Oasis reunion (who have been dormant since 2009), although it would, "have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances".

In June, his band Noel Gallagher & The High Flying Birds will release their new album, Council Skies. They'll also be setting off on a UK tour this summer, with the run kicking off on July 21 in Buckinghamshire. The trek will come to an end on September 1 in Sheffield.