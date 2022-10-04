A legal document signed by John Lennon on the day of his murder is up for auction

A legal document signed by John Lennon on the day of his murder is going under the hammer.

Auction house Gotta Have Rock And Roll will be listing the item from tomorrow (October 5) at 2pm.

According to GHRAR, Lennon signed the proxy document after it was sent to him by his accountant Barry Nichols.

The document ensured voting rights in all of Lennon’s Beatles Entities presented in the letter, and detailed his interest to designate someone else to vote for him during The Beatles' annual meeting with Apple Corps Limited on December 17, 1980.

The Beatle signed the document hours before he was shot and murdered by Mark Chapman in New York, outside of his apartment, nine days before the meeting was to take place.

"What makes this letter is special is it was signed by Lennon on December 8th, 1980, the day he was shot and killed" says the auction house. "This is most likely the last legal document ever signed by Lennon.

"This is a must-have for any Beatles or autograph collector. Comes with a Frank Caiazzo Letter of Authenticity and a Gotta Have Rock & Roll Certificate of Authenticity."

The signed document is expected to sell for between $50,000 - $70,000, with a starting bid of $30,000.

You can see the letter on the Gotta Have Rock And Roll listing.



Lennon actually signed his name a second time that afternoon, autographing a copy of his fifth album with his wife Yoko Ono, Double Fantasy, at the request of his killer, just hours before Chapman shot him. When the album was auctioned in 2020, it sold for $900,000.