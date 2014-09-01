A Day To Remember confirm UK tour

A Day To Remember have confirmed an eight-date tour of the UK in November.
The tour follows successful appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals along with a sold-out show at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena.
The US pop-punks are continuing to tour on the back of fifth album Common Courtesy, released last year after they’d been engaged in a legal battle with their label.
Tickets go on sale on Friday morning via Live Nation.
Tour dates
Nov 12: Portsmouth Guildhall
Nov 14: Plymouth Pavilions
Nov 15: Brighton Centre
Nov 16: Leeds O2 Academy
Nov 18: Edinburgh Corn Exchange
Nov 19: Nottingham Rock City
Nov 21: Sheffield O2 Academy
Nov 23: Newcastle O2 Academy